Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Lockheed Martin Corp met its target of delivering 36 F-35 fighter jets to the U.S. government in 2014, paving the way for the firm to collect most of the associated performance fees, a spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 program office said Monday.
The U.S. government on Monday accepted the last of the 36 jets due to be delivered by Lockheed this year, said Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office.
The company accelerated deliveries in the final months of the year to meet the target. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
