By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Air Force is
concerned that a squadron of F-35 fighter jets scheduled for
combat in August 2016 will face delays in getting some
capabilities that are expected to be delivered in a 2018
software package, a two-star Air Force general said Thursday.
Major General Jeffrey Harrigian, who oversees the F-35
program for the Air Force, said he would meet with officials
from Lockheed Martin Corp and the Pentagon's F-35
program office in several weeks to discuss ways to mitigate
against any delays.
The squadron would be 12 to 14 F-35 fighter jets.
U.S. officials say the $391 billion F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter, the Pentagon's costliest weapons program, has turned
the corner after years of cost overruns and schedule delays.
Critics say the new jets' capabilities will be limited in the
early years of operation despite the huge investment.
Harrigian told an event hosted by the Mitchell Institute
think tank that the Air Force was keen to ensure that everything
promised in the Block 3F software due in 2018 was delivered as
promised, and that no capabilities were delayed.
He said issues had arisen during development that could
affect certain capabilities but declined to comment further
since those capabilities are classified.
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35 program
for the Pentagon, has insisted that Lockheed must deliver the 3F
software with its full, promised capability.
The Senate Armed Services Committee has proposed legislation
that would restrict some F-35 funding until the Air Force
certified that the 3F software would be delivered as promised.
Defense officials said they saw some risks of delays, but
the 3F software appeared to be on track for now.
Harrigian said the F-35 program was growing quickly, with
the 123 jets now in use in the United States to swell to over
650 jets around the world by 2020.
He said the Air Force was working closely with Marine Corps,
which is due to declare a squadron of 10 F-35 B-model jets ready
for initial combat use in July.
One key issue for both services is training enough
technicians to maintain and repair the stealthy jets.
Harrigian said key issues to work out before the Air Force
milestone in 2016 included management of the mission data files
required for the jet, training of pilots to carry out certain
missions, retrofits required for the 12 to 14 jets in the first
squadron and completion of a smaller automated logistics system.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)