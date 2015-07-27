WASHINGTON, July 27 The top U.S. Marine Corps aviator on Monday said an initial squadron of 10 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets met all the requirements for a declaration of combat-readiness during a recent review, and a decision from Marine Corps Commandant General Joseph Dunford was expected soon.

Lieutenant General Jon Davis said Dunford was reviewing all the paperwork supporting the decision now. "I think it's soon. I'm not going to rush General Dunford. He's a busy guy," Davis told a telephone news conference.

Davis said he was pleased with the results of an operational readiness review completed earlier this month. He said the pilots were even able to carry out an armed reconnaissance mission in a "very high threat" environment to which older fourth-generation fighter jets had not been subjected.

