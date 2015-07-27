(Adds comment from deputy commandant for aviation, details on
the jets)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 27 The top U.S. Marine Corps
aviator on Monday said an initial squadron of 10 Lockheed Martin
Corp F-35 fighter jets met all the requirements for a
declaration of combat-readiness during a recent review, and a
decision from Marine Corps Commandant General Joseph Dunford was
expected soon.
Deputy Commandant for Aviation Lieutenant General Jon Davis
told a telephone news conference that Dunford was reviewing all
the paperwork supporting the decision now. "I think it's soon.
... I'm not going to rush General Dunford. He's a busy guy,"
Davis said.
The Marines would be the first U.S. military service to
declare an "initial operational capability" (IOC) of the F-35
fighter, a key milestone for the $391 billion program that U.S.
officials say is now doing better after years of cost overruns
and schedule delays.
The first squadron of F-35B jets, which take off from
shorter runways and land vertically, are slated to head to
Iwakuni, Japan, in January 2017, but the IOC declaration means
they could be sent to respond to a crisis anywhere in the world.
Davis said he was pleased with the results of a tough review
earlier this month, saying the new jets did an "incredibly
impressive" job in targeting and "killing" enemy aircraft and
providing close air support for troops on the ground.
He said the pilots were even able to carry out an armed
reconnaissance mission in a "very high threat" environment that
older fourth-generation fighter jets like the Boeing Co
F/A-18 and AV-8B Harrier had not been subjected.
That meant the F-35 jets would have been able to find key
Scud missile sites like those targeted in Iraq during the first
Gulf War, even if they were heavily protected by air defense
equipment, Davis said.
Davis said the jets needed work, including new software that
would allow them to carry more weapons, including a gun,
generate full streaming video feeds and integrate full night
vision capability, and those capabilities would be added in
coming years.
He said he was also concerned about increasing production of
spare parts, ensuring sufficient maintenance staff and
bolstering current mission readiness rates of 60 to 65 percent
even beyond the planned target of close to 80 percent.
Davis said he did not expect the Marine Corps to scale back
its plans to buy a total of 420 F-35 B-model and C-model jets,
given the age and condition of the current fleet.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)