BRIEF-Texas Instruments reports quarterly dividend of 50 cents/shr
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 11 U.S. officials agreed on Friday to lift a fleet-wide grounding order for the Lockheed Martin F-35 jet fighter after inspections of every aircraft determined that an engine fire last month was a one-time mishap and not evidence of a systematic problem.
The decision to permit the planes to resume flying will allow one British and three U.S. Marine Corps F-35s to take part in Britain's Farnborough air show beginning next week, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Alexander and Sandra Maler)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.