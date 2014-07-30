By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 30
WASHINGTON, July 30 Military officials hope to
prevent the kind of confusion that followed a recent engine
failure that grounded Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35
fighter jets for more than three weeks, the U.S. Air Force's top
officer said on Wednesday.
Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh said a memorandum now
being drafted would suggest ways to better share information and
determine which parties needed to involved in any future
incidents.
He defended the initial response to a June 23 engine fire
when asked about reports that the Air Force's investigation
initially shut out both the Pentagon's F-35 program office and
officials from the engine's manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney
, a unit of United Technologies.
In the incident, an engine on one of the F-35 jets broke
apart and caught fire during takeoff from a Florida air base.
That triggered a fresh round of criticism about the $400 billion
program, the world's costliest weapons project, and prevented
the jet's planned international debut at two UK air shows.
Welsh said it would be "alarmist" to suggest there was a
larger problem with the F135 engine.
"The F-35 has now flown 8,700 sorties over 14,000 flight
hours, and this is the first time we've had a major engine
fire," he said. "I'm confident that the program will remain on
track and that we'll reach initial operational capability in
December 2016. This fire's not going to affect that."
Some lawmakers said the incident in Florida showed the
vulnerability of relying on a single engine to power thousands
of aircraft. The Pentagon initially funded development of a
second engine for the F-35 by General Electric, but
canceled the program several years ago to save money.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James said engine incidents were
not unusual in a development program.
"I do not believe that this was in any way a showstopper,"
James said. "It was unfortunate that it happened, but ... we'll
work through it."
