WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. Defense
Department's annual report on weapons programs projects a nearly
two percent drop in the cost to buy 2,457 Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jets in coming decades, and a modest net
decline in 79 major arms programs.
The projected cost to develop and buy the F-35, the
Pentagon's largest single weapons program, dropped $7.5 billion
to $391.1 billion, largely due to lower labor rates, revised
inflation estimates and a cut in the number of spares needed,
according to the report delivered to Congress on Thursday.
It estimated that 79 major U.S. weapons programs would cost
$1.6 trillion, a decrease of $9.1 billion, or 0.6 percent, from
last year's report, reflecting ongoing efforts to cut costs,
improve oversight and keep programs on schedule.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Heavey)