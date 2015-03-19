(Recasts lead, adds quotes from Lockheed, F-35 program office)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 19 The Pentagon on Thursday
lowered the projected procurement cost of Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 fighter jet by almost two percent and officials
vowed to keep trimming the cost of the largest U.S. arms
program.
The U.S. Defense Department's annual report on weapons
programs forecast it would cost $391.1 billion to buy 2,457 F-35
jets. That represents a drop of $7.5 billion, or 1.9 percent,
from last year's estimate, due to lower labor and estimated
inflation rates, and a cut in the number of spares needed.
The report said the net cost of 79 major U.S. arms programs
dropped 0.6 percent, or $9.1 billion, to $1.6 trillion,
reflecting ongoing efforts to cut costs, improve oversight and
keep programs on schedule.
Lockheed and the Pentagon's F-35 program office welcomed the
lower cost estimate for the stealthy new warplanes and said they
were continuing efforts to cut costs further.
The F-35 program office said its estimate of the cost to
operate and maintain the jets through 2065 fell almost $58
billion to $859 billion in 2014, below the unchanged $1.02
trillion estimate of the Pentagon's Cost Assessment and Program
Evaluation office.
Lockheed's F-35 program manager Lorraine Martin said the
lower forecast was the result of "a laser focus" by the
government and all companies involved on cutting costs,
improving quality in manufacturing, getter parts faster and
reducing design changes.
"We aren't stopping here," Martin said in a statement. "We
have numerous initiatives in place ... that will drive program
costs even lower allowing us to provide ... a fifth-generation
F-35 jet at a fourth-generation price by the end of the decade."
The report put the average procurement cost of each F-35
fighter at $135.7 million, including inflation, over the life of
the program. Adding in research, development and military
infrastructure, the cost was $159.2 million per jet.
The F-35 program office said the actual cost of jets and
engines bought from Lockheed and engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a
unit of United Technologies Corp, was coming down each
year and remained well below government estimates.
Under the eighth set of production contracts, each
conventional takeoff A-model jet and engine cost $108 million,
down from $112 million, while the cost of the B-model jet, which
can take off and land like a helicopter, dropped to $134 million
from $139 million, it said.
The Navy version of the jet, which can land on an aircraft
carrier, dropped to $129 million from $130 million, the program
office said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alan
Crosby)