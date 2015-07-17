By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. Marine Corps' top
aviator flew to an Arizona air base this week as part of a final
effort to certify the combat-readiness of an initial squadron of
10 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35B fighter jets, their pilots
and technicians.
Marine Corps officials were due to brief Lieutenant General
Jon Davis, deputy commandant for aviation, on a week-long review
which included operational and simulator flights in five core
mission areas, an inspection of the maintenance department, and
academics for both pilots and technicians.
If Davis is satisfied, he will brief Marine Corps Commandant
General Joseph Dunford, who will decide whether to declare an
"initial operational capability," or IOC, of the stealthy new
jets, a key milestone for the $391 billion weapons project.
Officials at Lockheed and the Pentagon see the expected
Marine Corps declaration as evidence that the F-35 program has
turned the corner after years of cost overruns and schedule
delays.
Spokesman Major Paul Greenberg had no immediate comment on
the results of this week's inspection or Davis' review.
With Dunford's approval, the Marine Corps would become the
first U.S. military service that could deploy the new jets
overseas to drop laser-guided bombs, provide close-air support
and carry out other military missions, if the need arose.
Barring unexpected needs, the Marines plan to deploy the
first F-35 squadron to Japan in early 2017.
Davis told Reuters last month that he was "very confident"
about the combat readiness of the Lockheed program, but said he
was keeping "a careful eye" on spare parts supplies given cuts
in congressional funding.
Lockheed spokesman Michael Rein said the company had
resolved the spare parts concerns ahead of the 134-item
operational readiness inspection that Davis ordered.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall told Congress in a
report dated June 22 that the program had been executing on cost
and schedule since a 2012 restructuring, and was "on the right
track" despite some lingering technical software challenges.
Kendall said all but eight specific software capabilities
required by the Marine Corps were on track to be completed
before the combat use declaration, and the Marines had decided
to address those shortcomings in the next software iteration.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program, said the
Marines had received all the software capabilities promised
before the readiness inspection. He said the final version of
the F-35 development software, Block 3F, had already started
flight testing, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)