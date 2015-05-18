WASHINGTON May 18 Six U.S. F-35B fighter jets
built by Lockheed Martin Corp landed on the USS Wasp
amphibious warship on Monday for two weeks of operational
testing required before the Marine Corps can declare a first
squadron of F-35s ready for combat use in July, according to a
U.S. defense official.
The testing, taking place off the coast of Virginia, will
involve the six F-35 B-model jets, the highest number of F-35s
ever used on a Navy warship to date, as well as Marine Corps
pilots, maintenance personnel, and logistics experts, said the
source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The tests will check the ability of the stealthy jets to
integrate into flight and deck operations on board the ship.
They will include operations and weapons loading at day and
night, the jets' ability to coordinate digitally with an
on-board logistics system call ALIS, and how well the crew can
deal with scheduled and unexpected repairs at sea.
