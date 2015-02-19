WASHINGTON Feb 18 General Electric Co's
quick response to a devastating Feb. 5 fire at its UK propeller
facility may avert any impact to production of Lockheed Martin
Corp's C-130J production line, a top Lockheed executive
said Wednesday.
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed
Martin Aeronautics, said the two companies were in close touch
about the impact of the fire at GE's Dowty Propellers facility
in Staverton in the United Kingdom.
"Thanks to all the work that General Electric has been
doing, we're feeling more and more confident that in the end we
will not have an impact to production," Carvalho told Reuters in
an interview during the company's annual media day.
Fire response crews said 80 percent of the factory building
was severely damaged in the blaze. GE officials have said they
are investing heavily to resume work at the facility and
mitigate any impact on key programs.
Carvalho said Lockheed was still negotiating a long-awaited
multiyear procurement contract with the U.S. Air Force for the
C-130J program, and expected to finalize a deal this year.
"We're converging. It's just the normal negotiation
process," he said.
He said the discussions were taking longer than he had
expected given the size of the proposed order, but no major
issues had come up.
Lockheed built 24 C-130J turboprop airplanes in 2014 and
expects to build the same number in 2015, Chief Financial
Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts during a January call.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)