TEL AVIV Oct 6 Lockheed Martin agreed
to conduct joint research with Yissum, the technology transfer
company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and has the
option to purchase exclusive licences to products resulting from
their research.
The research will focus on material sciences, quantum
information science - which combines information science with
quantum mechanics - and other areas of joint interest, the
companies said on Monday. They did not provide financial
details.
"This is another step in Lockheed Martin Israel's long-term
plans to develop additional partnerships outside the defence
market and partner with the industry and academia in Israel,"
said Joshua Shani, chief executive of Lockheed Martin Israel.
Lockheed Martin in August set up a separate subsidiary in
Israel focused on technology. It is working with EMC and
Ben-Gurion University in southern Israel on joint cyber security
research projects.
