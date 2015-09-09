(Adds background, share movement)
Sept 9 Lockheed Martin Corp, the maker
of F-35 fighter jets, said it would cut about 500 jobs in its IT
services unit by mid-November.
Lockheed said the job cuts were unrelated to the strategic
review the company announced in July for its government IT and
technical services businesses.
The unit, which accounts for about 16 percent of the
company's sales and employs about 24,000 people, has been
struggling due to reduced government spending, increased
competition and delays in new contracts.
The company, which is buying Black Hawk maker Sikorsky
Aircraft from United Technologies Corp for $9 billion,
said it July it would complete a strategic review of the
government IT services unit by the end of the year.
It also forecast sales at the unit to decline in the
mid-single digit percentage range in 2015.
Reuters first reported the news earlier on Wednesday.
Lockheed's shares were up 1 percent at $208.67 in early
trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)