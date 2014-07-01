July 1 Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's
biggest defense supplier, said it would freeze its current
pension plan and move employees to a defined contribution
retirement plan.
The new pension plan will come into effect from Jan. 1,
2016, the maker of the F-35 fighter jet, satellites and coastal
warships said on Tuesday.
The company said it would freeze the current service-based
benefits by Jan. 1, 2020.
Under the new plan, employees will be transitioned to a
retirement plan that offers up to 10 percent of their salary
annually in company contributions, Lockheed said.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)