COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado May 21 The United
States on Wednesday announced the first live-fire test of a
Raytheon Co SM-3 missile from the land-based version of
Lockheed Martin Corp's Aegis missile defense system,
which will be operational in Romania next year.
Lockheed said it was the first test of the Aegis system
using a land-based missile launcher.
The test, conducted at the Pacific Missile Range Facility
(PMRF) in Hawaii late on Tuesday, marks a significant milestone
for the Aegis Ashore weapon system, which is designed to protect
U.S. and NATO forces in Europe from a ballistic missile attack.
During the test, the Aegis system used on U.S. warships
around the world detected, tracked and engaged a simulated
ballistic missile target using Raytheon's Standard Missile 3
Block IB, according to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the
companies.
"We're now one step closer to achieving an operational Aegis
Ashore capability to combat missile defense threats to further
protect our nation and allies," Brendan Scanlon, Lockheed's
director of Aegis Ashore programs, said in a statement.
The test of the new missile defense system comes amid
growing interest in missile defense systems as tensions mount
between NATO and Russia over its annexation of the Crimea region
of Ukraine.
Raytheon said an intercept flight test of the system would
follow next year. It said the ability to use the SM-3 missile at
sea and on land would give military commanders more flexibility.
The land-based system uses the same SM-3 missile deployed on
Aegis warships, and currently holds 24 SM-3 missiles at one
time. The system can also be expanded to hold more launchers and
missiles, Raytheon said.
"The SM-3 Block IB deployed for the first time earlier this
year at sea, and the success of this Aegis Ashore test keeps us
on track to deploy the missile on land in 2015," said Mitch
Stevison, Raytheon's Standard Missile-3 senior director.
The Obama administration's European Phased Adaptive Approach
calls for the first Aegis Ashore site to be operational in
Romania in 2015, with a second site to follow in Poland in 2018.
Riki Ellison, founder of the non-profit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance said the test meant NATO's missile defense
shield, developed at a cost of around $800 million, was becoming
a reality. He said the Aegis missile defense system had achieved
28 successful test intercepts over the past 11 years.
"This system holds great promise for the future," Ellison
said in a statement, noting that similar systems could be used
around the world to deter threats from ballistic, cruise missile
and even unmanned vehicles.
