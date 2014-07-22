July 22 Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest defense supplier, reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings forecast.

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $10.85-$11.15 per share, from $10.50-$10.80.

Net income rose to $889 million, or $2.76 per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $859 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 1 percent to $11.31 billion.