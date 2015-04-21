BRIEF-Star Gas Partners report Q2 revenue $532.1 mln
* Star Gas Partners, L.P. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
April 21 Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly due to fewer aircraft deliveries.
The company's net income fell to $878 million, or $2.74 per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $933 million, or $2.87 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.1 percent to $10.1 billion.
Lockheed makes the F-35 fighter jet, which, at $400 billion, is the world's most expensive weapons project. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Star Gas Partners, L.P. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
WASHINGTON, May 3 In a possible breakthrough for U.S. Republicans' effort to roll back Obamacare, key moderate lawmakers met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and said a revised bill might win approval and conservatives voiced no objections.