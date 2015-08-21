WASHINGTON Aug 21 Sandia Corp, a unit of Lockheed Martin, has agreed to pay $4.8 million to resolve allegations it violated the law by using federal funds to lobby Congress and federal agencies, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Between 2008 and 2012, Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Sandia allegedly used federal funds to lobby for an extension of its contract to operate Sandia National Laboratories, the department said in a news release. Sandia made no admission of liability in the settlement, the department said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)