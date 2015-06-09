WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday it will use Lockheed Martin Corp's updated A2100
spacecraft for the fifth and sixth U.S. missile early warning
satellites, with no additional cost to its 2014 bulk purchase
contract with Lockheed.
The Air Force said by swapping out the spacecraft for the
next two Space Based Infrared System satellites, it will be
easier to implement new capabilities, including sensors that
would allow troops to see dimmer targets more quickly.
The move followed a proposal made by Lockheed last December
aimed at lowering costs by increasing commonality with other
space systems, making the spacecraft more resilient, and
reducing the number of obsolescent parts.
In a statement, the Air Force's Space and Missile Systems
Center said the change also offered the potential for
significant cost savings on future satellite purchases, and
would make it easier to modernize on-board sensors in the
future.
Mike Guetlein, who heads the Air Force's Remote Sensing
System Directorate, said it restructured its contract with
Lockheed to "appropriately share cost risk" with the company,
and rebalance the incentives between cost, schedule and system
performance.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)