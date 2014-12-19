WASHINGTON Dec 19 A unit of Lockheed Martin Corp will pay $27.5 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly overbilled the U.S. government for work performed by certain employees who lacked the required job qualifications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The contracts at issue were with the U.S. Army Communications and Electronics Command, the agency said.

The DOJ said "there has been no determination of liability" in connection with the settlement. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)