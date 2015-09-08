(Adds AM General decision, date of decision deadline)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Tuesday it filed a formal protest against a $6.75
billion U.S. Army contract for new armored trucks awarded to
Oshkosh Corp last month, while the other losing bidder,
AM General, opted to skip such a move.
"Lockheed Martin does not take protests lightly, but we are
protesting to address our concerns regarding the evaluation of
Lockheed Martin's offer," the company said in a statement.
Lockheed did not elaborate on its concerns.
AM General, a privately held company that built the U.S.
military's original Humvees, said it decided to focus instead on
its current orders and modernizing the existing fleet of
Humvees, many of which will remain in service through 2050.
Ralph White, managing associate general counsel at the
Government Accountability Office, said the congressional agency
would issue a decision on the protest by Dec. 17.
The U.S. Army said it was aware of the protest filed against
its award for a new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), and
would cooperate fully in the process.
Oshkosh said it believed the Army conducted "a thorough and
highly-disciplined evaluation for the JLTV production program."
"Following the U.S. Army's debrief to Oshkosh regarding the
results of the evaluation, we are more confident than ever that
the Department of Defense's decision to award the JLTV contract
to Oshkosh will be upheld," said Oshkosh spokeswoman Jennifer
Christiansen, a vice president with the company.
Lockheed's protest filing paves the way for the Army to
issue a stop-work order to Oshkosh. It was not immediately clear
if such an order had been issued.
Protests had been widely expected given the importance and
scope of the contract - which could put Oshkosh in a prime
position to bid for a total of 55,000 vehicles at around $30
billion over time.
Analysts said the protests could center on how the Army
evaluated the companies' technical data package offerings, as
well as how it compared the survivability requirements for the
vehicle.
AM General, which just won a $428 million contract to build
hundreds of ambulance chassis vehicles for the U.S. Army, Army
Reserve and Army National Guard, said it decided a protest
"would ultimately result in a distraction from our current
growth business areas."
