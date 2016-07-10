LONDON, July 10 Germany may not finish
negotiations with Europe's MBDA and Lockheed Martin Corp
on the MEADS missile defence system by the end of the year as
planned, according to a document sent to lawmakers by a senior
German defence ministry official.
The document, dated July 8 and sent by State Secretary Ralf
Brauksiepe, said it was unclear if the project could be
submitted to the parliamentary budget committee by the end of
this year, or if it would slip into early next year. A copy of
the document was seen by Reuters.
Company officials told Reuters last month they hoped to
submit a final contract proposal for the Medium Extended Air
Defense System (MEADS) by the end of July and wrap up
negotiations on the $4.5 billion project by year's end.
Lockheed officials were not immediately available to comment
on the ministry document.
Experts say it may be difficult to win parliamentary
approval if negotiations drag on too long too close to Germany's
national elections in September 2017.
Tobias Lindner, a member of the Green party, said the delay
made him question if the ministry had fully understood the
risks involved in the project.
Germany announced last year it had chosen the MEADS system
over Raytheon Co's Patriot system to replace the current
Patriot system fielded in the 1980s, but said the companies had
to meet demanding performance milestones to retain the contract.
Germany funded a quarter of the $4 billion invested by it,
the United States and Italy to develop the new system as a
successor for the Patriot system. The U.S. military, citing
financial pressures, decided several years ago not to buy the
system, while Italy has not yet announced its plans.
European missile maker MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus Group
, Britain's BAE Systems Plc and Italy's
Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA.
Raytheon, a candidate to build a separate radar system that
would be integrated with the MEADS system, says it is staying in
close touch with the German government in case the MEADS
consortium fails to meet the milestones set by the government.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Paul
Simao)