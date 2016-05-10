By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 10 The U.S. Air Force
has set the stage for a three-way contest to build its GPS 3
satellites, giving rivals Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman
Corp a chance to wrest work worth billions of dollars
away from Lockheed Martin Corp.
The military on Friday awarded GPS 3 production assessment
contracts, worth up to $6 million apiece, to all three firms,
with the aim of choosing one company to build up to 22
next-generation Global Positioning System satellites.
"Industry told us they were ready to compete for the GPS 3
space vehicles. We look forward to working with Boeing, Lockheed
Martin and Northrop Grumman to assess the feasibility of a
follow-on, competitive production contract," Lieutenant General
Samuel Greaves, who heads the Air Force's Space and Missile
Systems Center, said in a statement.
Lockheed took over the GPS manufacturing work from Boeing in
2008 and is currently building the first eight GPS 3 satellites
in a planned network of 32. Negotiations for two more satellites
from Lockheed are expected to begin this summer.
The program, however, is more than two years behind
schedule, primarily due to problems with the satellite's
navigation payload, developed by Exelis Corp, which is now owned
by Harris Corp. The first GPS 3 satellite is now
scheduled for launch in 2017.
The delay has increased the cost of the first eight
satellites from $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion, according to a
March 2014 Government Accountability Office report. It also
prompted the Air Force to ask industry to consider developing
competing designs.
With the production assessment contract, "we intend to
demonstrate how our design for GPS 3 can evolve to address the
Air Force's future needs and incorporate new technologies as
they become available in a low risk manner," Lockheed spokesman
Chip Eschenfelder, wrote in an email to Reuters on Tuesday.
The production demonstration contracts run up to 38 months,
after which the Air Force would select one company to build up
to 22 more GPS 3 satellites.
In addition to providing navigation and timing services to
the U.S. military, civilian and commercial users, the new GPS 3
satellites will have a redesigned nuclear detonation detection
system, a search-and-rescue signal and other upgrades.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown)