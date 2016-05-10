(Recasts with statement from Air Force)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 10 The U.S. Air Force
has set the stage for a contest to build its next batch of GPS 3
satellites, giving rivals Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman
Corp a chance to wrest work worth billions of dollars
from Lockheed Martin Corp.
"While the Air Force strategy is still in development, the
current plan is to conduct a full and open competition ... for
up to 22 GPS 3 space vehicles broken into two- to three blocks,"
the Air Force said on Tuesday in an email to Reuters.
To prepare for the competition, targeted for 2018, the
military on Friday awarded Global Positioning System satellite
production assessment contracts, worth up to $6 million apiece,
to all three firms.
"We plan to reduce risks through demonstrations and
pathfinders and will rigorously analyze alternatives," said
Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves, who heads the Air Force's
Space and Missile Systems Center.
"The intent is to verify if multiple GPS 3 satellite vehicle
sources exist," the Air Force added.
Lockheed took over the GPS manufacturing work from Boeing in
2008 and is currently building the first eight GPS 3 satellites
in a planned network of 32. Negotiations for two more satellites
from Lockheed are expected to begin this summer.
The program is more than two years behind schedule,
primarily due to problems with the satellite's navigation
payload, developed by Exelis Corp, which is now owned by Harris
Corp. The first GPS 3 satellite is now scheduled for
launch in 2017.
The delay has increased the cost of the first eight
satellites from $4.1 billion to $4.4 billion, according to a
March 2014 Government Accountability Office report. It also
prompted the Air Force to ask industry to consider developing
competing designs.
With the production assessment contract, "we intend to
demonstrate how our design for GPS 3 can evolve to address the
Air Force's future needs and incorporate new technologies as
they become available in a low risk manner," Lockheed spokesman
Chip Eschenfelder said in an email.
The contracts, which run up to 38 months, will require the
companies to provide a GPS 3 production design and manufacturing
plan with a heavy focus on a navigation payload design, the Air
Force said.
In addition to providing navigation and timing services to
the U.S. military, civilian and commercial users, the new GPS 3
satellites will have a redesigned nuclear detonation detection
system, a search-and-rescue signal and other upgrades.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown)