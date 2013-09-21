WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The Pentagon said on Friday
it has finalized a contract worth $4 billion with Lockheed
Martin Corp to supply equipment for a missile defense
system to the United States and the United Arab Emirates.
The deal involves Lockheed's Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense (THAAD) missile defense system that is designed to
intercept ballistic missiles in midair.
The contract reflects growing confidence and demand for the
missile defense system, said Riki Ellison, founder of the
non-profit Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.
The deal, which has been in negotiation for several years,
will combine orders for the United States and UAE, generating
savings for the United States of about 10 percent, said Mat
Joyce, Lockheed program manager for THAAD.
The United States is in talks with Qatar on a similar sale.
Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea have also expressed
interest, Joyce said.