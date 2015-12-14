WASHINGTON Dec 14 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a U.S. Army contract worth $1.09 billion to build PAC-3 missiles for South Korea, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for use in the Patriot missile defense system built by Raytheon Co, the Pentagon announced Monday.

The contract runs through June 30, 2019, the U.S. Defense Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)