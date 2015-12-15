BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Government Accountability Office said on Tuesday it has dismissed Lockheed Martin Corp's protest of a $6.75 billion Army contract for next generation Humvees to Oshkosh.
GAO said its decision was based on Lockheed's announcement that it would file a protest in the case with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
"Our office will not decide a protest where the matter involved is the subject of litigation before a court of competent jurisdiction," the GAO said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.