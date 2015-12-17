WASHINGTON Dec 17 Lockheed Martin Corp on
Thursday said it was filing a federal complaint over the
handling of a nearly $7 billion contract for next-generation
Humvees after it lost its bid to rival Oshkosh Corp.
"After careful consideration of all options, Lockheed Martin
decided to file a complaint with the Court of Federal Claims
concerning our Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) contract
award process," the company said in a statement.
The company has said it was considering all options,
including taking the matter to federal court. On Tuesday, the
U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed the company's
protest over the $6.75 billion contract.
Lockheed added that it would work "with all parties involved
on the next steps."
