WASHINGTON Dec 17 Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said it was filing a federal complaint over the handling of a nearly $7 billion contract for next-generation Humvees after it lost its bid to rival Oshkosh Corp.

"After careful consideration of all options, Lockheed Martin decided to file a complaint with the Court of Federal Claims concerning our Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) contract award process," the company said in a statement.

The company has said it was considering all options, including taking the matter to federal court. On Tuesday, the U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed the company's protest over the $6.75 billion contract.

Lockheed added that it would work "with all parties involved on the next steps." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)