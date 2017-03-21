BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.
Hewson also highlighted additional growth could come from continued high demand from international customers, the F-35 jet fighter program and the company's innovations in 21st century weapons including directed energy.
She made the remarks to reporters at the company's media day in Arlington, Virginia. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Arlington, Va.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.