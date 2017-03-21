March 21 Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.

Hewson also highlighted additional growth could come from continued high demand from international customers, the F-35 jet fighter program and the company's innovations in 21st century weapons including directed energy.

She made the remarks to reporters at the company's media day in Arlington, Virginia. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Arlington, Va.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)