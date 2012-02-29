* Pentagon to withhold about $1 mln per month in billings
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 The Pentagon on Tuesday
told Lockheed Martin Corp, the No. 1 U.S. defense
contractor, that it would withhold about $1 million a month in
billings on the latest F-35 fighter contract until the company
fixes a complex system that tracks the program's cost.
In a letter dated Feb. 28, the Pentagon's Defense Contract
Management Agency told Lockheed it was withholding just 2
percent of billings, instead of the 5 percent possible, because
Lockheed had submitted a plan that was "reasonably expected to
correct the remaining deficiencies" on the system.
Lockheed spokesman Joe Stout said the company was working
closely with the Pentagon agency to regain approval of the
cost-tracking system known as EVMS, or "earned value management
system," at its plant in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Pentagon's Defense Contract Management Agency first
flagged problems with the Lockheed cost-tracking system in 2007
and formally de-certified it in October 2010.
Lockheed is the first company to be hit by a new Pentagon
rule that took effect this year allowing payments to be docked
to contractors with deficient cost-tracking systems.
The money is being withheld only on Lockheed's most recent
contract with the Pentagon, a deal worth up to $4 billion for
early work on a fifth batch of F-35 fighter jets. Lockheed can
get the money back once its cost-tracking system is recertified.
This is the latest in a string of negative news items about
Lockheed's leadership of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which is
slated to cost $382 billion over the next decades, making it the
Pentagon's costliest weapons program.
The Defense Contract Management Agency launched a follow-up
audit of the Fort Worth facility, headquarters of Lockheed's
aeronautics division, last month, said Pentagon spokeswoman
Lieutenant Colonel Melinda Morgan.
Over the next few months, agency officials would evaluate
data from all of Lockheed Martin's aeronuatics programs, with an
eye to completing their work in the summer, Morgan said.
Morgan said the audit could to lead to recertification of
Lockheed's EVMS system "if the DCMA review finds LM Aero has
demonstrated compliance" with 32 guidelines set by the American
National Standards Institute.
Lockheed mentioned the fresh Defense Contract Management
Agency audit in its annual report to the Securities and Exchange
Commission last week, but gave no details. It said the DCMA's
withdrawal of certification had no impact on its internal
controls over financial reporting.
Lockheed had made progress correcting problems with similar
systems at other company sites in recent years, but continued
problems with the Fort Worth system prompted the Pentagon to
take the unusual move of withdrawing its certification in 2010.
At the time, defense officials said they wanted to focus the
contractor's attention on making improvements to the system at
the Fort Worth site, the headquarters of Lockheed's aeronautics
division and the F-35, the Pentagon's costliest arms program.
Every bit of bad news fuels criticism of the F-35 program,
which is already a key target of budget-cutters trying to find
$487 billion in defense savings over the next decade.
The Pentagon this month announced a third
restructuring of the $382 billion F-35 program, delaying orders
for 179 planes to save $15 billion and allowing more time for
testing.
Last week, senior officials got word that the Pentagon still
estimates that it will cost about $1 trillion to operate a fleet
of 2,443 F-35 fighter jets over the next 50 years, a staggering
sum that Lockheed and the F-35 program office have been trying
to whittle down for about a year.
Earned value management systems, or EVMS, are used by
companies to plan, control and analyze the cost performance of
programs and identify potential overruns.