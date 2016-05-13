WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. State Department has
approved the possible sale of $476 million worth of Hellfire III
air-to-surface missiles and associated equipment and services to
the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The prime contractor is Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire
Control in Dallas, Texas, the Pentagon said in a statement. The
company is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin Corp.
The State Department also notified Congress of a possible
sale of Harpoon II submarine-launched, anti-ship missiles,
equipment and training to Egypt, the Defense Security
Cooperation Agency said. The estimated value of the deal was
$143 million, it said.
The prime contractor for the missiles is Boeing Co.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)