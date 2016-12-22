BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $1.45 billion contract for Patriot missiles, spare parts and ground support for South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.