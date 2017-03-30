BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
WASHINGTON, March 30 Lockheed Martin Corp was awarded a $1.6 billion order-dependent contract for the Counter Fire Target Acquisition Radar System, the Pentagon said on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018