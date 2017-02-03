French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are set to announce a deal worth about $8.5 billion for 90 F-35 jets on Friday, people familiar with the talks said.
The deal for the tenth batch of the stealthy fighter aircraft brings the price per jet below $95 million for the first time, compared to $102 million in the previous batch, saving Pentagon more than $700 million, the people said.
This is more than the $600 million that U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he had been able to shave off from the F-35, the Pentagon's costliest arms program.
Trump has lashed the program as "out of control" in December and vowed to bring the prices down.
A Lockheed representative declined to comment. A representative for the Defense Department's F-35 program did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, Editing by Soyoung Kim)
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane