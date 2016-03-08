March 8 Lockheed Martin Corp's
aeronautics business said it plans to reduce about 1,000
positions in the United States through a "voluntary layoff"
program.
The program is available to mid-level employee groups in
several location in the U.S. including Fort Worth, Texas and
Marietta, Georgia, the company said.
As of Dec. 31, 2015, U.S. weapons maker had about 126,000
employees.
Lockheed is scrambling to become more agile and lower its
costs as the U.S. Air Force nears decisions on how to replace
and augment the large missile warning and protected
communications satellites that it builds.
In January, the company forecast 2016 earnings of $11.45 to
$11.75 per share, which was below estimates.
