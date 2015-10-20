Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp's CEO
Marillyn Hewson said the company's pending takeover of
helicopter maker Sikorsky would not affect innovation and
competition, despite worries from the Pentagon's top arms buyer.
"I guess I've had a lot of discussions with Frank Kendall
and others about this policy statement that he put out," Hewson
said in a conference call on Tuesday after the release of third
quarter results. "And respectfully, I told him that we disagree
with that; that his general conclusion and his rationale that
consolidation in the industry is bad for the industry, there's
really no evidence to support that," she said.
Kendall, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, has
previously said that mergers were increasing the leverage
companies have with the U.S. Department of Defense.
