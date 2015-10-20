Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher F-35 fighter jet sales.

Net income fell to $865 million, or $2.77 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $888 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $11.46 billion from $11.11 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)