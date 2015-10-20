UPDATE 5-Oil prices edge up, on track for biggest gain in five weeks
* Rising U.S. crude output still weighs on the market (Updates prices)
Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher F-35 fighter jet sales.
Net income fell to $865 million, or $2.77 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $888 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $11.46 billion from $11.11 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Rising U.S. crude output still weighs on the market (Updates prices)
TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Friday, helped by gains for mining stocks including Teck Resources, which will raise C$1.2 billion ($876 million) in an asset sale.