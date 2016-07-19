* Boosts 2016 revenue forecast to $50.0 bln-$51.5 bln
* Raises EPS outlook to $12.15-$12.45
* Shares hit record high
(Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares)
By Ankit Ajmera
July 19 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and lifted its 2016 revenue and profit
forecasts for the second time, buoyed by increased deliveries of
its F-35 fighter jets.
The company's shares - already up 18 percent this year -
soared to a record high of $261.37 in early trading on Tuesday.
The results from the world's largest defense contractor is
often seen as a bellwether for the U.S. defense sector. Northrop
Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co are due to report
quarterly results next week.
Lockheed is also benefiting from its $9 billion acquisition
of Sikorsky Aircraft last year from United Technologies Corp
.
Lockheed raised its 2016 profit forecast to $12.15-$12.45
per share from $11.50-$11.80.
The company also said it now expected full-year sales of
$50.0 billion-$51.5 billion, up from $49.6 billion-$51.1 billion
it previously estimated.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $11.84 per
share and revenue of $50.46 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lockheed said sales in its aeronautics business, the
company's biggest, rose 6 percent in the three months ended June
26 as it delivered 14 F-35 jets, compared with 11 a year
earlier.
The company has said it plans to deliver 53 F-35 jets in
2016, up from 45 a year earlier.
"(The) consensus expectations are finally positive for the
F-35 and for improvement in the defense budget, which has led to
a higher valuation," Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned wrote in a
note.
The F-35 is the Pentagon's costliest arms program. The U.S.
Defense Department expects to spend $379 billion to develop the
plane and buy 2,457 of the supersonic, stealthy new warplanes,
in the coming decades.
The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or $3.32 per
share, from $929 million, or $2.94 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding income tax benefits of $11 million, Lockheed
earned $3.28 per share.
Net sales rose to $12.91 billion from $11.64 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.93 per share
and revenue $12.55 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Idrees Ali in
Washington; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)