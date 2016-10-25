(Adds dropped word "additional" in 9th paragraph)
By Rachit Vats and Mike Stone
Oct 25 Lockheed Martin Corp, the world's
largest defense contractor, reported a quarterly profit on
Tuesday that handily beat analysts' expectations, as sales of
its Sikorsky helicopters pushed total revenue up 14.8 percent.
Lockheed's shares were up about 7 percent in afternoon
trading following the company's earnings conference call.
The company also raised its adjusted profit and sales
outlook for the year.
Results from the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier are often
seen as a bellwether for the U.S. defense sector. Northrop
Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co are due to report
quarterly results later this week.
The company said third-quarter sales in its rotary and
mission systems business unit jumped 55 percent to $3.35
billion, which included about $1.2 billion from sales of
Sikorsky military and commercial helicopters. Lockheed completed
the $9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky from United Technologies
Corp last year.
Lockheed said sales in its aeronautics business, the
biggest division, increased 6.8 percent due to higher net sales
of approximately $300 million for the F-35 jet program due to
higher aircraft production and sustainment activities.
Only 10 F-35 aircraft were produced this quarter compared
with 12 for the same period last year. On their quarterly
results conference call, management said a problem with the
insulation in the F-35's fuel lines and fuel tanks, and the
subsequent fix for aircraft still on the production line, was
the reason for "lighter" F-35 deliveries this quarter.
Lockheed is developing and building F-35s for the U.S.
military and eight other countries. With estimated development
and procurement costs of $391 billion for the United States
alone, the F-35 is the world's most expensive weapons program.
Lockheed's space systems division, the third largest unit at
the Bethesda, Maryland-based company, delivered $185 million in
additional operating profit for the quarter, a 70 percent
increase over the same period last year.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S calculations, the
company's income from continuing operations was $3.27 per share,
versus the average analyst estimate of $2.87.
Net income more than doubled to $2.40 billion, or $7.93 per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, from $865 million,
or $2.77 per share, a year earlier.
"Most investors who take a look at the trading chart will
conclude that this result is more than enough for a stock that
has underperformed sharply of late," Barclays analyst Carter
Copeland said in a research note.
Lockheed's net income included a one-time special cash
payment of $1.8 billion from the company's $5 billion tax-free
deal to merge its information systems and global solutions
business with Leidos Holdings Inc earlier this year.
The company said it expected 2017 net sales to increase by 7
percent compared to 2016. The company also said it expected
business segment operating margins to be between 10 and 10.5
percent.
Lockheed raised its adjusted outlook 2016 profit forecast of
$11.15 to $11.45 per share to $12.10 and said its forecast for
adjusted sales of $45 billion to $46.2 billion had been raised
to $46.5 billion.
Net sales rose to $11.55 billion from $10.06 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in
Washington; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Tom Brown)