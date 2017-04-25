BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Lockheed Martin Corp, whose F-35 fighter jet program has been under presidential spotlight for being too expensive, posted a 6.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strength in its aeronautics division that makes fighter jets.
The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier raised its 2017 net sales forecast range to $49.5 billion-$50.7 billion, from $49.4 billion-$50.6 billion.
Lockheed said net sales rose to $11.06 billion in the first quarter ended March. 26, from $10.37 billion a year earlier.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $763 million from $806 million. The company's per-share earnings were unchanged at $2.61. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.