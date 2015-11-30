WASHINGTON Nov 30 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Monday said it had received $279 million in remaining funding
from the U.S. Navy for the construction of the future USS
Cooperstown, the 23rd Littoral Combat Ship.
The funding comes on top of $79 million in advanced
procurement funding released to Lockheed in March 2015.
Joe North, vice president at Lockheed's Mission Systems and
Training division, said his company and key suppliers, including
Italy's Fincantieri SpA, had already delivered three of
the ships and remained committed to completing work on the
remaining orders covered by a block buy agreement with the Navy.
