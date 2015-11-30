WASHINGTON Nov 30 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
Lockheed Martin Corp, has won two separate contracts
worth $940 million to carry out maintenance, logistics and other
work aimed at supporting U.S. Army weapons systems, the Pentagon
said on Monday.
Sikorsky won one contract worth $833 million under a general
U.S. Army sustainment contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2016,
the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major
contract awards.
The company also won a contract worth $106.5 million to
provide technical, engineering, logistics services and supplies,
and 100 percent parts support for the H-60 weapons system, it
said. That contract runs through Nov. 30, 2016.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)