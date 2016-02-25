WASHINGTON Feb 24 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, on Wednesday warned investors
that the Sikorsky helicopter unit it acquired last year could
underperform, given changes in oil prices and other global
economic conditions.
Lockheed included the warning in its annual 10-K filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying it remained
upbeat that it would benefit from the unit it bought from United
Technologies Corp for $9 billion last year.
"However, the integration process is complex, costly and
time-consuming and we may not be able to capture anticipated
synergies, tax benefits, cost savings, and business
opportunities in the time frame anticipated, or at all," the
company said.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts
last month that the sustained drop in world oil prices had
halved the company's projected forecast for Sikorsky's
commercial helicopter sales from July, when the deal was first
announced.
Lockheed said concerns raised by Pentagon officials about
defense industry consolidation in connection with the Sikorsky
acquisition could change the company's business relationships
and its ability to compete for future orders.
Pentagon chief arms buyer Frank Kendall on Tuesday said
other government agencies are now reviewing his draft of
legislative language that would give the U.S. Department of
Defense (DOD) more leverage to block large mergers and
acquisitions outside the traditional antitrust reasons.
"Changes in DoD policy or perception of our size could have
adverse impacts on our business, including our success in future
contract pursuits," Lockheed said.
