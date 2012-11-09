WASHINGTON Nov 9 The departing chief executive
of Lockheed Martin said on Friday the company was "not
in crisis" after the resignation of his planned successor over
an ethics scandal.
Christopher Kubasik, who had been slated to take the reins
from Stevens at the defense contractor in January, quit after
admitting to a close and improper relationship with a
subordinate.
On a conference call with reporters, Lockheed's Bob Stevens
said he was "deeply saddened" by Kubasik's actions but that the
company's board was confident in the ability of Marillyn Hewson,
named on Friday as CEO effective Jan. 1, to lead the company.
Hewson told reporters the Kubasik situation was a "temporary
distraction."