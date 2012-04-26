WASHINGTON, April 26 Lockheed Chief Executive Bob Stevens and his successor, Chris Kubasik, who will move into the CEO job in January, told a news conference:

- that the company is focused on growth despite "increasing headwinds" in the defense sector

- that Lockheed has begun making contingency plans in case U.S. lawmakers are not able to reverse $500 billion in additional defense cuts due to take effect in January under "sequestration," but it was premature to give any details

- Kubasik said he did not expect "a whole lot of change" in the company's strategy when he take over as CEO

- Stevens said he was disappointed that union workers at the company's Fort Worth plant and several test site had rejected the company's officer, but the company was focused on keeping the program on track

- that salaried employees switched to the pension plan now being offered to union workers six years ago

- Kubasik said he envisioned international sales growing to account for 20 percent of revenues in coming years, up from 17 percent now