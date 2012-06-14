* About 14 percent of strikers have gone back to work

* Company hired 300 temporary workers

* Union urges solidarity

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, June 14 Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said it was hiring more temporary workers and bringing in non-union employees from other sites to maintain production at its plant in Fort Worth, Texas, as a strike by 3,650 workers continued for an eighth week.

Lockheed spokesman Joe Stout said the company had hired almost 300 temporary workers already, and was borrowing non-union workers from other sites in Texas, Georgia, California and South Carolina to meet the needs for specific skills.

In addition, he said about 510 members, or about 14 percent, of the striking International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) had returned to work at the Texas plant and two military bases in California and Maryland.

Lockheed Chief Executive Bob Stevens and other top officials thanked workers in the company's aeronautics division in a letter on Wednesday for working long hours and taking on additional responsibilities to keep production running.

They said the company could not change its proposal to end defined pension benefits for future workers, the main issue dividing the two sides, given current economic and national security realities.

"Until an agreement is reached, we are compelled to pursue alternative measures to ensure we meet our commitments," Stevens, President Christopher Kubasik and Larry Lawson, head of the aeronautics division, said in the letter to employees.

"As you've seen, we've already brought on hundreds of temporary workers to supplement the great work you're doing, and we're accelerating the hiring of additional temporary workers to keep the business moving forward," they said.

Stout said temporary workers and salaried workers were working on manufacturing, assembly, flight operations support and company infrastructure areas such as maintenance.

He said the company was operating two shifts and working every day at the Fort Worth facility, where about 260 of the 3,300 striking machinists have returned to work.

Nearly all 150 union members have been working at Edwards Air Force Base in California despite the strike, and about 100 of 250 striking workers have crossed the picket line at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland, Stout said.

The union, which is paying workers about $150 in strike checks a week, said no negotiations were scheduled.

"Standing together, we can win," the union said on a blog posting on the local union's website, arguing that Lockheed could clearly trim overhead costs elsewhere since it was able to free up 1,700 or more salaried workers to help with production.

"Obviously the work they were doing wasn't that important, that they can take two months off," the union website said.

Stout said the company was making progress on production, and continued to meet its delivery commitments.

"The people working in the factory in those contingency jobs are getting more accustomed to what their tasks are," he said. "We've gaining productivity every week as this continues."

For now, he said the company still believed it could deliver all 30 F-35 fighter jets scheduled for delivery this year, although a reassessment might be needed later in the year if the strike continued much longer.