WASHINGTON, July 24 A 10-week strike at Lockheed
Martin Corp's Fort Worth, Texas, plant and other sites
prompted the company to shave $200 million off projected
full-year sales for the aeronautics division, Chief Financial
Officer Bruce Tanner said on Tuesday.
Tanner said that included about $100 million in lower than
expected revenues from the F-35 fighter program, and about $100
million from the F-16 fighter program, where three aircraft
deliveries are now expected to slip into early 2013.
But Christopher Kubasik, who will succeed Robert Stevens as
chief executive in January, said the F-35 program was still
making "great progress," and was about 30 percent ahead of its
flight test plan as of June.
Kubasik said the company is "making progress" in its
negotiations with the Pentagon to finalize a contract for a
fifth batch of production planes, talks that have been underway
since December. "Each day we get closer, so I think we're
progressing," Kubasik told reporters.