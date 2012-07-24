WASHINGTON, July 24 A 10-week strike at Lockheed Martin Corp's Fort Worth, Texas, plant and other sites prompted the company to shave $200 million off projected full-year sales for the aeronautics division, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said on Tuesday.

Tanner said that included about $100 million in lower than expected revenues from the F-35 fighter program, and about $100 million from the F-16 fighter program, where three aircraft deliveries are now expected to slip into early 2013.

But Christopher Kubasik, who will succeed Robert Stevens as chief executive in January, said the F-35 program was still making "great progress," and was about 30 percent ahead of its flight test plan as of June.

Kubasik said the company is "making progress" in its negotiations with the Pentagon to finalize a contract for a fifth batch of production planes, talks that have been underway since December. "Each day we get closer, so I think we're progressing," Kubasik told reporters.