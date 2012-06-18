* Independent agency was in touch with both sides
* Union sees hope in independent perspective
* Union, company at odds over pensions, health care
June 18 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's biggest supplier, and a union representing over 3,600
workers, on Monday said they would meet starting Wednesday with
federal mediators to try to settle a strike that began just over
eight weeks ago.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers (IAM) said the two sides would meet in Fort Worth, Texas
starting on Wednesday for mediated bargaining sessions with
officials from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, an
independent federal agency that handles over 5,000 mediations a
year, said it initiated the move after being in touch with both
sides.
Spokesman John Arnold said it was difficult to predict how
long the mediation process would take, noting that each case was
unique and posed its own unique challenges.
The union welcomed the move, which came as the strike
entered a ninth week, and said it looked forward to face-to-face
meetings with the company.
"While there remains no shortage of resolve on both
sides of this dispute, we`re hopeful the FMCS can provide the
independent perspective that often produces the framework for a
resolution," said Mark Blondin, general vice president of the
IAM Aerospace.
Lockheed confirmed that it had accepted the mediation offer,
but had no further immediate comment.
"It's been a long eight weeks plus," said Paul Black,
president of the local machinists union in Fort Worth, noting
that the union and management remained at odds over pensions and
health care benefits, but other smaller issues also needed to be
resolved.
He said the involvement of the federal mediation service was
helpful because neither side wanted to be "the first to blink."
To keep production running, Lockheed has hired over 300
temporary workers and borrowed 50 workers from other facilities
since the machinists went out on strike on April 23 at the Fort
Worth plant, where Lockheed builds the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter, and two military bases in California and Maryland.
It is also using more than 1,100 salaried workers to keep
F-35 production moving ahead. In addition, more than 510 union
members have crossed picket lines to return to work.
Lockheed remains locked in difficult negotiations with the
Pentagon to finalize a contract for a fifth batch of 32 F-35
fighters, with U.S. defense officials demanding "substantial"
cuts in Lockheed's labor and pension costs, according to a
source familiar with the issue.
Company officials say they believe the company's best and
final offer was generous.