June 18 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
Pentagon's biggest supplier, and a union representing more than
3,600 workers, said on Monday they had agreed to meet federal
mediators to try to settle a strike that began more than eight
weeks ago.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers (IAM) said the two sides would meet in Fort Worth,
Texas, from Wednesday for mediated bargaining sessions with
officials from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
Lockheed, under pressure from the Pentagon to reduce its
labor and pension costs, has been hiring temporary workers to
maintain production at the plant where it builds F-16 and F-35
fighters.
The union is on strike largely over pension benefits.
The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), an
independent federal agency that handles more than 5,000
mediations a year, said it initiated the move after being in
touch with both sides.
Spokesman John Arnold said it was difficult to predict how
long the mediation process would take, noting that each case was
unique and posed its own challenges.
The union welcomed the move, which came as the strike
entered a ninth week, and said it looked forward to face-to-face
meetings with the company.
"While there remains no shortage of resolve on both
sides of this dispute, we're hopeful the FMCS can provide the
independent perspective that often produces the framework for a
resolution," said Mark Blondin, general vice president of the
IAM Aerospace.
Lockheed confirmed that it had accepted the mediation offer,
saying it welcomed the opportunity to find a resolution to the
strike.
"It's been a long eight weeks plus," said Paul Black,
president of the machinists union in Fort Worth, which voted on
April 23 to go out on strike at the Texas plant and two military
bases in California and Maryland.
"SUBSTANTIAL CUTS"
Black said the union and management remained at odds over
pensions and health care benefits, but other smaller issues also
needed to be resolved.
He said the involvement of the federal mediation service was
helpful because neither side wanted to be "the first to blink."
Lockheed has hired about 380 temporary workers and borrowed
50 workers from other company facilities to keep production
running at the Fort Worth plant. It is also using more than
1,100 salaried workers to keep F-35 production moving ahead.
In addition, more than 550 union members have crossed picket
lines to return to work as of Monday, 40 more than last week.
Lockheed remains locked in difficult negotiations with the
Pentagon to finalize a contract for a fifth batch of 32 F-35
fighters, with U.S. defense officials demanding "substantial"
cuts in Lockheed's labor and pension costs, according to a
source familiar with the issue.
The National Labor Relations Board last week dismissed three
unfair labor practice charges filed by the union against
Lockheed. The company welcomed the decision, saying its
negotiators had bargained in good faith with the union.
"The offer to the IAM was fair and competitive. The company
values the IAM employees and wants them back at work building
the best fighter aircraft in the world as soon as possible,"
said company spokesman Joe Stout.