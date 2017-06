Russia's Mechel says board recommends full dividend payment for 2016

MOSCOW, June 8 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Thursday its board had recommended a 2016 dividend of 10.28 roubles ($0.1805) per preferred share, its first full payout since fighting back from the brink of bankruptcy last year. ($1 = 56.9420 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)